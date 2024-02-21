Roundabout proposed for busy Kettering intersection

KETTERING — A roundabout at a busy Kettering intersection has been proposed to improve safety for drivers.

The City of Kettering is seeking to improve Marshall Road from Wilmington Pike to East David Road, according to its website. Proposed improvements in 2026 would include resurfacing, sidewalk construction, and curb replacement.

The construction would include:

Resurfacing Marshall Road from Wilmington Pike to East David Road

Construction of an 11-foot wide sidewalk along the south side of Marshall Road from Wilmington Pike to Lincoln Park Blvd., and along the north side of Lincoln Park Blvd from Marshall to North Marshall Road

Modifying the intersection at Marshall and Lincoln Park to improve safety and better accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists

Upgrading curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

Repairing/replacing deteriorated curb and drive approaches, as needed

The city said it is also considering a roundabout at Marshall Rd. and Lincoln Park Blvd.

The current estimated project cost is approximately $2.3 million dollars, costing the city $1.3 million dollars after federal funding, its website said.

