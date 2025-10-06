Rotary Clubs of Dayton, Kettering partner to clean up river

DAYTON — The Rotary Club of Dayton and the Kettering Rotary Club organized a cleanup of the Great Miami Riverway on Saturday, October 4, 2025, with thirty Rotarians and volunteers participating.

The event was a collaborative effort with the Miami Conservancy District to protect and preserve local waterways while beautifying the community. This cleanup was part of a larger initiative to clean up the Ohio River watershed, involving Rotary clubs from Pittsburgh to Louisville.

“When we unite for good, we can have an incredible impact in our community,” said organizer Sarah Hippensteel Hall. “This collaborative effort helped protect and preserve our waterways while beautifying our community. I am incredibly proud of the effort put forth this morning.”Montgomery County Commissioner and Rotarian Carolyn Rice was on hand to help, stating, “I am humbled to play a small part in cleaning up our community, and I am incredibly thankful to all the volunteers who gave up their time to come out and help.”

With over two hundred local business, civic, academic, and nonprofit leaders, the Rotary Club of Dayton is dedicated to improving and strengthening the community through active service, philanthropy, and professional development.

This is the second time they have partnered with the Kettering Rotary Club to clean up the riverway, and they plan to continue the collaboration in the future.

