Roads still closed after weekend train derailment in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — Several roads remain closed after a weekend train derailment in Logan County.

>>PHOTOS: Train derails in Logan County; People asked to avoid area

As News Center 7 first reported on Saturday, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office received reports that a CSX train derailed on County Road 142 in West Mansfield.

County Road 142 remains closed Monday morning between State Route 147 and Township Road 123, Logan County Sheriff’s dispatchers told News Center 7.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 28 train cars carrying grain products derail in Logan County

At least 20 train cars carrying grain derailed, according to a CSX spokesperson.

No injuries were reported.

We will provide updates on this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Train derailment Logan County Train derailment Logan County (iWitness 7)

©2024 Cox Media Group