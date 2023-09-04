Roads to be closed today in Kettering due to Holiday at Home parade

KETTERING — There will be road closures in the City of Kettering today due to the Holiday at Home parade.

The closures are in effect now until 1 p.m. this afternoon, the City of Kettering announced on social media.

The roads that will be closed are:

Stroop Road between Overland and Far Hills Avenue

Far Hills Avenue between Stroop Road and Dorothy Lane

The Holiday at Home Parade starts at 9:55 a.m. this morning and will go until 12 p.m.

The parade route will be Far Hills Avenue between Stroop Road and Dorothy Lane.

