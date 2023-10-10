Road work to close ramp to U.S. 35 this week until 2024

RIVERSIDE — Road work will impact drivers looking for access to U.S. 35 starting this week.

The ramp from Woodman Drive to Westbound U.S. 35 will be closed starting Thursday, the City of Riverside wrote on social media.

The closure will allow ODOT crews to work on the exit.

It will be closed throughout the winter.

ODOT expects to reopen it in April 202.

The official detour will be from Linden Avenue to South Smithville Road.

US 35 at Woodman Drive Photo from City of Riverside Facebook

