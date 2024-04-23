Road work to close part of busy road for next 2 weeks in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Part of a busy road will be closed for the next two weeks due to road work in Huber Heights.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be closing Brandt Pike between the Shull Road east and west intersections, according to a city spokesperson.

Crews will be doing repairs on a bridge deck.

This stretch of road will be closed starting today until May 6.

When it reopens, Brandt Pike will be closed in one direction at a time for about a month, the spokesperson said.

For a detour, drivers will need to take U.S. 40 to Old Troy Pike to Interstate 70.

They can get access to Brandt Pike from I-70.

