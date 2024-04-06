Road reconstruction project to shift lanes on I-75 in Montgomery County this week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A road reconstruction project will include a lane shift on I-75 in Montgomery County starting this week.

Southbound traffic in the left lane will cross over into a contraflow lane on the northbound side just south of Dryden Rd starting April 10 and will last through May 2024.

Vehicles in the Contraflow lane will not have access to exit on East Dixie Drive. This traffic pattern will maintain three 11′ lanes in each direction.

Crews will be completing work on the interior median and reconstruction of the southbound travel lanes.

