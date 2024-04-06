Firefighters battle barn fire in Greene County

CAESARSCREEK TWP. — Firefighters responded to a barn fire in Greene County early Saturday morning.
Crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Engle Mill Rd in Caesarscreek Township around 1:30 a.m. on reports of a barn fire.
A Greene County Dispatch official confirmed that crews from multiple fire stations are on the scene battling the fire.
