Road improvement project to cause month-long closure in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A road improvement project will cause a month-long closure in Centerville.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Paragon Road will close as part of the West Social Row Road Improvement Project, the city of Centerville announced on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

The road closure will begin on March 24 and last for at least 30 days.

A detour will lead drivers from either Spring Valley Pike or West Social Row Road along Yankee Street.

Detour signs will be posted.

Part of this phase of the project is the addition of a traffic signal at the intersection of West Social Row Road and Paragon Road.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group