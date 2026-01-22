Road crews across region getting ready for high impact winter storm

CLARK COUNTY — Snowplow drivers and road crews are gearing up for a long weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talks to the Clark County Engineer about the work they’re doing ahead of the snowfall LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said a high-impact winter storm will move through the Miami Valley this weekend.

>>RELATED: High-impact winter storm this weekend

Clark County Engineer Johnathan Burr said their work will continue for days.

Currently, crews are triple-checking their trucks and equipment to ensure they are ready to go.

Once the storm hits, Burr said they will have 12 crews out on the roads at all hours of the day, plowing snow.

“Trying to keep the road passable, keep emergency equipment or emergency vehicles so they can get through. Maybe down to one lane, it probably will be during this event,” Burr said. “There’s quite a bit of salt down on the road from you know, the storms earlier this week, that’s not going to hold up. It’s going to be mainlya plowing operation with it being this cold and this much snow.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group