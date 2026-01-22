6-year-old shoots 3-year-old in Ohio; Charges pending for adults

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 6-year-old accidentally shot a 3-year-old in Ohio on Wednesday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

The shooting happened before 10:30 p.m. at the Landings Court housing Complex in Richland County.

Authorities said the 6-year-old found the gun and accidentally shot the other child.

WOIO-19 reported that the 3-year-old was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Officers said charges are pending for the adults who are responsible for the children; however, their identities haven’t been released.

Authorities recovered the gun involved, WOIO-19 reported.

Additional details on this accidental shooting weren’t immediately available.

