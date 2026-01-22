6-year-old shoots 3-year-old in Ohio; Charges pending for adults

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 6-year-old accidentally shot a 3-year-old in Ohio on Wednesday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting happened before 10:30 p.m. at the Landings Court housing Complex in Richland County.
Authorities said the 6-year-old found the gun and accidentally shot the other child.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man charged after local scammed out of large amount of money
- 911 call reveals new details in shooting that killed 23-year-old Springfield man
- Woman mistakenly sent letter saying she has unpaid property taxes
WOIO-19 reported that the 3-year-old was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.
Officers said charges are pending for the adults who are responsible for the children; however, their identities haven’t been released.
Authorities recovered the gun involved, WOIO-19 reported.
Additional details on this accidental shooting weren’t immediately available.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group