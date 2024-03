LOGAN COUNTY — A section of State Route 274 in Logan County will be closed this week.

Starting Monday March 11 through Friday March 15, sections of SR 274 will be closed for road construction.

SR 274 will be closed between SR235 and Township Road 61 in Logan County.

The detour will be from U.S. 33 West to SR 708 to SR235 South to SR 274 West. Crews will be replacing a culvert.

