Road closed after semi hits 2 poles, overturns in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A semi crash has shut down a portion of US 42 in Greene County.
The crash was reported around 2:10 p.m. on US 42, near Tarbox Cemetery Road, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.
The semi reportedly hit two power poles and overturned.
Photos sent in by an iWitness7 viewer show that it’s a Dollar General semi.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
We have a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to provide updates.
