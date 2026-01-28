Road blocked after water main break in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A water main break is blocking a road in Dayton on Tuesday night.

News Center 7's Taylor Robertson is on scene working to learn more.

The water main break was reported in the area of Burkhardt Avenue and Hayden Avenue.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several city crews blocking the area and several inches of water on the road.

The entire region is under an Extreme Cold Warning until noon on Wednesday.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said low temperatures will fall to -5 to -10 degrees across the region Tuesday night. Even with lighter wind, wind chills will likely be -20 or colder.

Neighbors tell our crews that they’re worried about the water turning into a sheet of ice.

City crews told News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson that they will lay salt on any ice that may form.

We will continue to follow this story.

