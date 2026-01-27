WATCH: Traffic cameras capture driver following ODOT crews plowing closed lane on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A driver went home with a ticket for driving on a closed stretch of Interstate 75 on Tuesday.

The incident happened at the end of the morning rush in the work zone on I-75 near Needmore Road.

An Ohio Department of Transportation camera recorded the whole thing.

The camera captures two vehicles moving slowly down the snow-covered, closed, contraflow lane.

There’s an ODOT worker in a bobcat clearing snow and an SUV following behind.

At the end of the lane, the video shows two more ODOT workers with lights on waiting with a trailer for the bobcat.

Then there’s Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Dallas Root with his lights on, waiting for the driver.

Root told News Center 7’s John Bedell that the driver is from Nebraska and comes to the region off and on for work. He added that he wasn’t too familiar with the area.

“He said he saw a small space in between the barrels, and he thought that meant he could travel through them, even though there’s clearly posted signage, arrow boards, and a half mile of barrels blocking,” Root said.

