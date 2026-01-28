Local university temporarily moves to remote operations due to extreme cold

GREENE COUNTY — A local university is making changes due to the winter weather this week.

Wright State University said in an alert that the Dayton Campus will move to fully remote operations for the rest of the week.

This move was made due to the “projected dangerously low wind chills,” the alert said.

The entire region is under an Extreme Cold Warning until noon on Wednesday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said low temperatures will fall to -5 to -10 degrees across the region Tuesday night. Even with lighter wind, wind chills will likely be -20 or colder.

Students are encouraged to check their wright.edu email for additional information.

