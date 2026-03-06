Road blocked after 2-car crash in Montgomery County

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating a crash in Trotwood on Thursday night.
The crash was reported in the 5000 block of Wolf Creek Pike around 8:20 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
News Center 7 crews on scene see two cars with damage and Trotwood police blocking the roadway.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
