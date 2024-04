CLAYTON — A road is back open after a sinkhole forced it to be closed Wednesday in Clayton.

>>RELATED: Sinkhole shuts down Clayton road

Savina Avenue near Main Street is back open and repairs have been made, the city announced on social media.

The road was closed while crews made repairs throughout Wednesday.

A photo showed a sinkhole in the road.

The city said that repairs have been made and Savina Avenue is back open.

Sinkhole reported in Clayton (City of Clayton via Facebook)





©2024 Cox Media Group