Risk for severe storms with damaging winds, heavy rain for Easter weekend

DAYTON — Heavy rain and lightning could impact Easter weekend plans.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando will have the latest timing and track LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Thunderstorms could begin as early as 3 a.m. Saturday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Severe weather remains a low risk (1 out of 5), but heavy rain and lightning are possible.

Damaging straight-line winds and hail look to be the main threats.

Gusty winds are also possible with a few storms.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group