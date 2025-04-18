Risk for severe storms with damaging winds, heavy rain for Easter weekend

DAYTON — Heavy rain and lightning could impact Easter weekend plans.
Thunderstorms could begin as early as 3 a.m. Saturday.
Severe weather remains a low risk (1 out of 5), but heavy rain and lightning are possible.
Damaging straight-line winds and hail look to be the main threats.
Gusty winds are also possible with a few storms.
