Risk of falling trees closes roadway in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A road in Harrison Township is closed due to the risk of falling trees from high winds.

Bartley Road is currently closed from N Dixie Drive to Northcutt Place, according to a social media post from the township.

The township’s service department is working with the electric company to determine the safest solution.

The road will remain closed until the tree can be safely removed.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as crews work to resolve the issue,” the township said.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes.

