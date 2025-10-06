Rise in sick calls amongst air traffic controllers impacting air travel; How is Dayton impacted

DAYTON — Air traffic controllers have been increasingly calling in sick since the government shutdown began last week, potentially affecting travel plans nationwide.

Despite the rise in sick calls, Dayton International Airport officials report no current impact on flights departing from Dayton. However, concerns remain as air traffic controllers face missing their first paycheck on October 14th.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that sick calls among air traffic controllers have reached 50% at times, though he did not specify which airports are affected.

The union representing over thirteen thousand air traffic controllers held a press conference urging workers to continue showing up for work during the shutdown, despite not receiving paychecks.

Secretary Duffy emphasized the importance of air traffic controllers as part of the critical infrastructure, stating that while the priority is to avoid flight delays and cancellations, safety remains the top concern.

Historical context shows that during the 2019 shutdown, more air traffic controllers and TSA officers called off work as they missed paychecks, leading to delays and disruptions.

