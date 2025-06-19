Right lane closed on WB I-70 due to injury crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — At least one person is hurt after a crash on a major interstate Thursday morning.
State troopers from the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics responded around 1:45 a.m. to reports of a crash on Interstate Westbound 70 between Brooksville-Phillipsburg Road and Arlington Road, according to OSHP dispatchers.
ODOT cameras show the right lane is blocked.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that a vehicle is off the road and at least one person was hurt.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and the condition of the victims.
We will update this developing story.
