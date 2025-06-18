Over 28K without power as severe weather moves through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 28,000 people are without power in the Miami Valley as severe weather moves through the area.

As of 7:30 p.m., approximately 26,309 AES Ohio customers are currently without power, according to an outage map.

Customers in the following counties who have reported outages:

Auglaize County- 2

Butler County- 25

Clark County- 15

Darke County- 4,578

Fayette County- 141

Greene County- 258

Logan County- 11

Mercer County- 40

Miami County- 875

Montgomery County- 15,851

Preble County-1,453

Shelby County- 3,059

Over 2,00 Duke Energy customers in the Miami Valley are without power:

Butler County- 1,026

Montgomery County- 28

Preble County- 1

Warren County- 1,282

