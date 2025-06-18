Over 28K without power as severe weather moves through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 28,000 people are without power in the Miami Valley as severe weather moves through the area.
As of 7:30 p.m., approximately 26,309 AES Ohio customers are currently without power, according to an outage map.
Customers in the following counties who have reported outages:
Auglaize County- 2
Butler County- 25
Clark County- 15
Darke County- 4,578
Fayette County- 141
Greene County- 258
Logan County- 11
Mercer County- 40
Miami County- 875
Montgomery County- 15,851
Preble County-1,453
Shelby County- 3,059
Over 2,00 Duke Energy customers in the Miami Valley are without power:
Butler County- 1,026
Montgomery County- 28
Preble County- 1
Warren County- 1,282
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
