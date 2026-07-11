Right lane closed on I-70 W for 2-vehicle crash

CLARK COUNTY — The right lane is closed on Interstate 70 Westbound near Limestone Street in Clark County for a two-vehicle crash.
The call came out just before 6 a.m., according to a Springfield Post Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.
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OHGO cameras show the right lane blocked by emergency crews.
Unknown injuries have been reported.
We will continue to follow this story.
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