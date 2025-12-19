Richmond’s K9 captures fleeing suspect

RICHMOND, Ind. — Jesse Rhodes, wanted on felony warrants for probation violation and escape, was apprehended yesterday in Richmond, Indiana, after a brief foot chase with law enforcement.

The investigation led authorities to a store on Richmond’s east side, where Rhodes believed he had found a temporary hiding spot. However, the Richmond Police Department’s B-Squad 2nd Shift located his whereabouts with assistance from K9 Bane.

Officer Wolfal deployed Bane to track down Rhodes. The dog efficiently tracked Rhodes to his location, providing crucial support to the officers involved in the search.

Despite being commanded to surrender, Rhodes chose to run, which led to a K9 bite as officers attempted to apprehend him. This decisive action by Bane resulted in the immediate end of the chase.

Following the bite, Rhodes was transported for a medical evaluation before being taken to jail. He now faces felony charges related to his previous warrants.

The Richmond Police Department’s B-Squad 2nd Shift maintains its undefeated record in these types of searches, demonstrating its efficiency in locating and apprehending suspects.

Rhodes is expected to remain in custody while addressing the felony warrants for probation violation and escape.

The Richmond Police are continuing to monitor such situations closely to ensure public safety.

