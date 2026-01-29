Reward doubled in Preble County cold case

EATON — On Thursday, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office said it doubled the reward money for anyone who helps detectives find a woman’s remains.

The reward was increased to $10,000.

Tiffnay Orona disappeared in 2021 about 18 months ago. News Center 7’s James Brown focused on her disappearance.

The detective working on the case said she had a history of drug problems. Investigators also said foul play is suspected, and was sure someone knew something about what happened to Tiffany.

The sheriff’s office has never arrested anyone in the case.

