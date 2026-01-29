Returning holiday gifts prompts company to create AI fraud detection technology

SANTA CLARA, Ca. — With people returning holiday gifts, thieves are working to get their hands on those gifts.

A warehouse in California said it processes millions of returns every year. So, it came up with its own AI fraud detection technology, where it gives every item a fraud score.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

David Sobie, CEO of Happy Returns, said, “You can almost think about it like a credit score. Have you ever been late paying a bill? If there’s ever been fraud associated with your email address or your physical address, that can trigger a high-risk score.”

The warehouse said about 75% of its retailers now charge for returns.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group