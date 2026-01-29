Local

Returning holiday gifts prompts company to create AI fraud detection technology

By WHIO Staff
Shoppers begin making holiday gift returns, many frustrated with return, restocking fees Shoppers rushed to begin making holiday gift returns on Friday. (WPXI/WPXI)
SANTA CLARA, Ca. — With people returning holiday gifts, thieves are working to get their hands on those gifts.

A warehouse in California said it processes millions of returns every year. So, it came up with its own AI fraud detection technology, where it gives every item a fraud score.

David Sobie, CEO of Happy Returns, said, “You can almost think about it like a credit score. Have you ever been late paying a bill? If there’s ever been fraud associated with your email address or your physical address, that can trigger a high-risk score.”

The warehouse said about 75% of its retailers now charge for returns.

