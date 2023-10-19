Retired WHIO-TV reporter receives local community honor

TROY — A longtime WHIO-TV reporter is being honored in Miami County.

Steve Baker is the City of Troy’s 2023 Distinguished Citizen Award recipient. The award is part of the city’s community awards.

Baker was surprised with the award announcement while at breakfast Wednesday morning.

“The Board felt like the nomination really highlighted everything that you’ve done to highlight Troy, [and] really the northern Miami Valley, through your work with WHIO and the northern bureau. But more importantly, your long-term service to Leadership Troy and then also with our Young Man of the Year Award. So thank you for your service to our community,” Kathi Roetter, Executive Director and COO of the Troy Chamber of Commerce, said.

Baker spent 50 years in broadcasting. He began his career at WPTW in Piqua in 1970. He joined WHIO-TV in 1980 and spent his career covering the northern Miami Valley. He officially retired in 2017 but continued to work under contract with our station until December 2020.

In 2011, Baker was inducted into the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Baker will be officially recognized at the Community Awards Celebration on Oct. 25.

