Retired Warren County Sheriff dies at 88

WARREN COUNTY — A retired Warren County Sheriff has died. He was 88.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of former Sheriff Tom Ariss.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It is with great sadness we share the news of the passing of retired Sheriff Tom Ariss,” the post read.

Ariss served as the Sheriff of Warren County from June 5, 1992, to January 4, 2009.

It is with great sadness we share the news of the passing of retired Sheriff Tom Ariss. He was the Sheriff of Warren County from June 5, 1992 - January 4, 2009.



RIP Sheriff Ariss 1936 - 2024. pic.twitter.com/YkeNyhCz1t — Warren Co Sheriff (@WCSO_Ohio) October 4, 2024

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



