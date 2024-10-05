Retired Warren County Sheriff dies at 88

WARREN COUNTY — A retired Warren County Sheriff has died. He was 88.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of former Sheriff Tom Ariss.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man admits to killing geese at golf course near Springfield
- Savannah Bananas coming to Ohio next year
- Ohio board of elections director arrested, accused of sexually abusing minor
“It is with great sadness we share the news of the passing of retired Sheriff Tom Ariss,” the post read.
Ariss served as the Sheriff of Warren County from June 5, 1992, to January 4, 2009.
It is with great sadness we share the news of the passing of retired Sheriff Tom Ariss. He was the Sheriff of Warren County from June 5, 1992 - January 4, 2009.— Warren Co Sheriff (@WCSO_Ohio) October 4, 2024
RIP Sheriff Ariss 1936 - 2024. pic.twitter.com/YkeNyhCz1t
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]