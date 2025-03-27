Retired Logan County judge dies at 80-years-old

LOGAN COUNTY — A retired local judge has passed away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Longtime Logan County Common Pleas Court Judge Mark O’Connor died Monday at the age of 80 after battling heart and lung issues for several months, according to his online obituary.

TRENDING STORIES:

He graduated from Bellefontaine High School in 1962 and attended John Carroll University.

Judge O’Connor was appointed to the Logan County Common Pleas Court in 1990.

He served for 26 years until he retired in 2016 when age term limitations dictated his retirement, his obituary said.

His visitation is scheduled for Friday at St. Patrick Church in Bellefontaine from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 1:30 p.m.

O’Connor is survived by his wife, Martha, and other family members.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group