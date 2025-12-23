Retail expert says last-minute shoppers still have ways get ‘amazing gifts,’ stay on budget

GREENE COUNTY — As Christmas approaches, last-minute holiday shopping is in full swing, prompting many people to rush to stores for gifts.

Melissa Ronallo, from New Carlisle, expressed frustration about this year’s shopping situation, saying, “This is the worst year for it, like, usually, usually, I feel like we’re kind of cutting it close, but not this close.”

Retail insights expert Stephanie Carls from RetailMeNot provided several tips to help consumers navigate last-minute shopping efficiently.

Carls emphasizes that “last-minute gifts don’t have to mean low effort or expensive,” suggesting gift cards as a viable option for quick purchases. She recommends choosing gift cards for places the recipients enjoy or for experiences like movie tickets or zoo visits, stating, “you can always do fun and special things that can still go through and personalize this.”

For shoppers feeling pressed for time, Carls suggests buying online and picking up in-store.

“If you are still wanting to have a physical gift, this is going to help avoid any of those shipping deadlines,” Carls said.

She also told News Center 7 that even last-minute shoppers can still save, suggesting they shop around for the best deal and not be afraid to ask for a price match.

Above all, she recommends that shoppers get everyone on their list covered and stick to their budget.

“You don’t want to have that moment of regret as you are getting, you know, your credit card bill come January,” Carls said. “So this is still going to be the time to be smart, be savvy. You can still do it and still have amazing gifts.”

