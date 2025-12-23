Bengals, Browns stars earn Pro Bowl honors

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have players who have received Pro Bowl honors this season.

For Cincinnati, star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was voted to the AFC team at the 2026 Pro Bowl Games.

Chase joins former wide receiver A.J. Green as the only players in the franchise’s history to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of their first five years in the league, according to the team.

The Browns have two players selected to the Pro Bowl Games: defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward.

Garrett, who was voted to be a starter, was selected for his seventh Pro Bowl. That’s the most by a Browns defensive player and tied for the fourth-most in the team’s history.

Ward was selected for his fifth Pro Bowl. The selection moves him passed Frank Minnifield for the most selections by a Browns corner, according to the team.

Both teams also have players who were voted as alternates. For Cincinnati, wide receiver Tee Higgins, cornerback DJ Turner, and wide receiver and kick return specialist Charlie Jones were named alternates.

For the Browns, safety Grant Delpit, tight end Harold Fannin, Jr., running back Quinshon Judkins, and linebacker Carson Schwesinger were also named alternates.

The Pro Bowl Games are scheduled to take place Feb. 3 in San Francisco, California.

