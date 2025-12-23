L.L. Bean coming to local mall

BEAVERCREEK — L.L.Bean will open its first retail location in the Dayton area at The Greene Town Center.

The new store will span 10,659 square feet, according to a media release.

The location is one of eight new stores planned across the U.S., according to a media release.

The location will open in Fall 2026.

