L.L. Bean coming to local mall

BEAVERCREEK — L.L.Bean will open its first retail location in the Dayton area at The Greene Town Center.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The new store will span 10,659 square feet, according to a media release.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 in custody after hours-long standoff in Washington Twp. neighborhood
- 8 people, including young children, hurt after crash in Middletown
- Hospitals to temporarily limit visitor restrictions amid increase in respiratory illness
The location is one of eight new stores planned across the U.S., according to a media release.
The location will open in Fall 2026.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group