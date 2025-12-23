8 people, including young children, hurt after crash in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Eight people were hurt after a crash in Middletown Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Middletown dispatchers got calls around 7 p.m. reporting a crash at Verity Parkway and North Carmody Boulevard.

The crash involved two cars, according to Middletown police.

TRENDING STORIES:

A total of eight people, including some young children, were injured.

Police said their injuries varied from minor to critical.

Anyone with information or who was an eyewitness is asked to contact the Middletown Division of Police, Sgt. Ryan Rogers at 513-425-7918.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group