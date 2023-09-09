Results from Friday night’s OVI checkpoint in Trotwood released

TROTWOOD — Police operated a moving OVI checkpoint in Trotwood Friday night.

The checkpoint went from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 in the area of 1500 Shiloh Springs Road.

The checkpoint was then moved to 4825 Salem Avenue from 9:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

In total, 428 vehicles went through the checkpoint. 10 citations were given out and three arrests were made. One vehicle was towed.

During the checkpoint, Saturation patrol by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol resulted in one OVI arrest, and one person was arrested for not having a driver’s license.

