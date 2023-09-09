City of Trotwood launches Community Communications Strategy project

TROTWOOD — The City of Trotwood has launched a project to receive feedback from everyone in Trotwood to best communicate and inform community members of what is happening in Trotwood, through a variety of communication methods, according to a spokesperson for the city of Trotwood.

The project will take place from August through December 2023.

“The outcome in December will be to produce a robust Communications Strategy with a dynamic toolkit to reach out to all members of the community,” a spokesperson said.

Trotwood residents are invited to attend the initial Public Launch event on Sept. 9th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Goodwill Easter Seals West Campus in Trotwood.

According to the City of Trotwood spokesperson, the session will be the first of two engagement processes, allowing residents to provide insight into how the City can communicate with them. The Public Launch will give residents the opportunity to get up-to-date information on the project and sign up for upcoming events.

“Communication is an essential pillar of any strong community and we want to utilize best practices to make sure we meet the needs of our residents,” Trotwood City Manager Quincy E. Pope Sr said.

