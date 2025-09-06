Restaurant to remain temporarily closed after overnight kitchen fire

DARKE COUNTY — A Darke County Restaraunt is temporarily closed after an overnight kitchen fire.

News Center 7 previously reported that Huston’s Restaurant and Catering in Arcanum was closed on Friday after an overnight fire.

The owners announced on social media that they will be closed for the time being while working with their insurance company, the health department, and their contractor and cleaning company to fix the damage.

The damage caused by the fire is mostly confined to the kitchen, according to the social media post.

“I just want to start off thanking the Arcanum and Pittsburgh Fire Department, [hopefully I don’t miss anyone] for the quick response to the restaurant fire early Friday morning. The outcome could be very different,” the post read.

A reopening date has not yet been announced. You can visit here for more updates.

Huston's Restaurant Fire

