Restaurant employees detail moments after 16-year-old driver crashes into building

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Part of a restaurant is off-limits to customers after a car slammed into it over the weekend.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, the crash occurred at Sake Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the police report obtained by News Center 7, a 16-year-old driver was going west on SR-725 when he went off-road, through the parking lot between El Toro and Sake, hit a tree, and then slammed into the side of the restaurant.

People could see the patchwork happening on Monday.

“Repairing the windows. That’s what I think they’re doing,” West Carrollton resident Brenda Collins said.

“They’re patching up the restaurant while they’re staying open,” Dayton resident Caressa Bradbury said.

A worker at Sake told News Center 7 that their sushi bar sits right behind the damaged wall.

It’s closed during the construction repairs, but the hibachi side of the restaurant is still open.

Sake employees said they rushed to help the driver and his passenger after the impact. They went on to say it looked like the pair was dressed for a homecoming dance.

According to the crash report, the boy driving wasn’t hurt, but medics transported to girl to a local hospital with minor injuries.

In the report, Miami Township police indicated no alcohol or drug impairment, said the driver was not distracted, and listed his condition as “apparently normal.”

A worker at Sake told News Center 7′s John Bedell that a parent showed up and mentioned the boy had just gotten his license two months ago and may have had some sort of medical emergency that led to the crash.

News Center 7 keeps track of cars that crash into buildings in the Miami Valley.

According to our records of the wrecks we’ve verified, this is the 102nd time a car has crashed into a building this year.

The 16-year-old driver was cited for failure to control.

