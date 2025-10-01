Restaurant brings back Skyline Dip pizza for limited time

Dewey’s Pizza and Skyline Chili have teamed up to create the Skyline Dip Deluxe pizza, available from October 8 to October 20 at all Dewey’s locations.

This limited-time offering coincides with National Pizza Month and National Chili Month.

The Skyline Dip Deluxe pizza features a cream cheese base topped with Skyline Chili, mozzarella, and mild cheddar.

It is made “deluxe” with red beans, diced white onions, and finished with sour cream, fresh tomatoes, and green onions.

For those who enjoy a bit of spice, house-pickled jalapeños can be added, and each pizza comes with Skyline’s hot sauce on the side.

The collaboration between Dewey’s Pizza and Skyline Chili began in 2024 and quickly gained popularity, with fans praising the innovative mashup.

Gluten-free crust is available upon request, and customers can order the pizza for dine-in, carryout, or online at deweyspizza.com.

