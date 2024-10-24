Residents near apartment complex still vacant after 2019 tornado outbreak glad about cleanup plan

TROTWOOD — People living near the Woodland Hills Apartment complex in Trotwood, which has remained vacant since the Memorial Day tornado outbreak in 2019, say they are happy to learn that something is about to be done about what they call an eyesore.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 reported at 11:00, Reporter Amber Jenkins shared what residents are saying about the future of the Woodland Hills Apartments property.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Woodland Hills Apartments, still known by some area residents as the Castlebrook Apartments, was damaged in the night of twisters in 2019. It has been vacant since then and Trotwood city officials had been fighting to have the complex torn down because it has long been in a state of disrepair.

Wednesday, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced that his office will kick in up to $1 million to help clean up the 32-acre property. The money is coming from the county’s delinquent real estate tax collections. The Windsor company purchased the property and is wanting to rebuild.

“The county is pledging another 200-thousand,” Heck said. “We need to clean this up and get it back on track.”

Trotwood resident Betty Blackmon said she is excited to see something new in the community where she has lived for decades -- as long as the people moving in are good neighbors.

Mayor Yvette Page seemed attentive to the concerns of Blackmon and other city residents about the future of the apartment complex.

“When this is built, our neighbors are going to be extra happy,” she said. “Especially the neighbors across the street and down the street.”

Neither Heck, county commission President Deb Lieberman nor Page could speak to when the cleanup or construction would begin. But, they said they would like to see some progress on the project by 2025.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



