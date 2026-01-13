Residents ask questions about plans for $4B Amazon data center in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Clinton County — Residents are sharing their concerns about a massive data center that could be built in their community.

Amazon Web Services wants to build a nearly 500-acre, $4 billion data center off US-68 in Wilmington.

About 30 Wilmington residents gathered to share their opinions about the center on Monday night.

Several people didn’t oppose the center being built in Wilmington; they just didn’t like the specific location.

Jessica Sharp said she moved to the area four months ago. She recently found out the center may be built 200 feet away from her subdivision.

She told News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson that she’s heard some negative things about these centers in other parts of the country.

Some include negative impacts on the environment, loud noise, and light pollution.

It motivated her to gather a group of Wilmington residents to better understand Amazon’s plans.

“We’ve been asking a lot of questions, and we keep being told you know, more to come, more to come, and those answers don’t come,“ Sharp said.

News Center 7’s I-Team previously obtained a statement from Amazon spokesperson Kylee Yonas regarding data centers across the region.

“Our data centers in Ohio exceed industry efficiency standards,” Yonas told the I-Team. “Our Water Use Effectiveness score, which measures the amount of water used per unit of computing power, is three times better than the U.S. industry average. Our commitment to the communities where we operate is equally important, which is why we have invested more than $19.7 billion in Ohio, creating thousands of jobs and supporting local communities through education programs, skills training, and renewable energy projects.”

In addition, Amazon told the I-Team, “We follow standard industry practices with full transparency. Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) and corporate structures are common in major infrastructure projects, and we work openly with local governments and utilities to ensure fair cost-sharing for any needed infrastructure.”

