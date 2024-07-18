Veteran business news anchor Lou Dobbs, 78, has died

Veteran business news anchor Lou Dobbs, a vocal supporter of Donald Trump in the media, died Thursday, according to national news reports. He was 78.

The death of the anchor, pundit and commentator was announced via social media, through his X account:





CNN.com reported that Dobbs, as one of Trump’s biggest boosters on TV, spent the latter part of his career promoting streams of misinformation and conspiracy theories on behalf of the then-president.

Trump regularly praised Dobbs in return, often posting clips of his show on his social media channels. Trump on Thursday praised Dobbs as a friend and “truly incredible journalist, reporter, and talent.”

“He understood the World, and what was ‘happening,’ better than others,” Trump wrote on his social media platform. “Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!”

After the 2020 election, Dobbs used his Fox Business program to repeatedly promote false conspiracy theories that the vote had been rigged by shadowy companies that flipped millions of votes from Trump to Joe Biden.

These on-air comments helped spur voting technology companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic to sue Fox News for defamation. Fox News settled with Dominion last year for more than $787 million. But Smartmatic’s lawsuit — which also personally named Dobbs as a defendant — is still ongoing.

After the lawsuits were filed, Fox Business canceled Dobbs’ show, taking him off the air in an abrupt move announced in February 2021.

Lawyers representing Dobbs previously said in the Smartmatic case that he “denies the allegation of a disinformation campaign” and that he “engages in opinion commentary on issues of public interest, which is his right under the U.S. Constitution.”

Fox News on Thursday praised Dobbs and offered condolences to his family.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lou Dobbs. An incredible business mind with a gift for broadcasting, Lou helped pioneer cable news into a successful and influential industry,” a Fox News Media spokesperson said. “We are immensely grateful for his many contributions and send our heartfelt condolences to his family.”









