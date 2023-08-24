Reports of trees, wires down throughout region following early morning storms

MIAMI VALLEY — Several trees and wires are down after storms moved through the area early this morning.

Strong thunderstorms knocked down trees and wires in Clark County.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz said one power pole was down after a tree fell on it in the 8300 block of Milton Carlisle Road just after 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Images from the scene show wires down in the roadway and a power pole snapped.

Several trees are also reportedly down across the area.

This includes W. Alex Bell Road and McEwen Road in Washington Township and Valley Street and Stanley Avenue in Dayton.

There are also reportedly trees and wires down in the 4400 block of Redmond Road in Clark County.

Thousands of people remain without power across the region due to these storms.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

