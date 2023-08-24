Excessive Heat Warnings, Heat Advisories today for region; Dangerous heat, humidity expected

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning today for Auglaize, Butler, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties in Ohio; Randolph and Wayne counties in Indiana starting at 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. this evening.
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Champaign, Clark, Clinton, and Greene counties starting at 12 p.m. this afternoon until 9 p.m. tonight.
The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for Butler and Warren counties until 12 a.m. tonight.
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Dangerous hot and humid temperatures
- Excessive Heat Warning, poor air quality
- Scattered showers, a few strong
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: Scattered storms are possible throughout the morning; a few strong to severe, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz. Winds over 60 mph are the main threat.
Dangerous heat! Increasing temperatures with high temperatures in the middle 90s. Heat index values hold in the 100s.
FRIDAY: Temperatures remain hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values remain near 100°.
A stray storm is possible.
SATURDAY: Finally, a cold front works its way through the Miami Valley allowing for temperatures to drop into the low to middle 80s.
SUNDAY: Cooler temperatures return, dropping below normal with highs in the upper 70s
MONDAY: Slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid-80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly clear with a few clouds, temperatures rise back into the low to mid-80s.
