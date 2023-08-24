Excessive Heat Warnings, Heat Advisories today for region; Dangerous heat, humidity expected

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning today for Auglaize, Butler, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties in Ohio; Randolph and Wayne counties in Indiana starting at 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. this evening.

Heat Alerts for Thursdays Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Champaign, Clark, Clinton, and Greene counties starting at 12 p.m. this afternoon until 9 p.m. tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for Butler and Warren counties until 12 a.m. tonight.

Air Quality Alert for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Dangerous hot and humid temperatures

Excessive Heat Warning, poor air quality

Scattered showers, a few strong

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Scattered storms are possible throughout the morning; a few strong to severe, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz. Winds over 60 mph are the main threat.

Severe weather outlook today Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Dangerous heat! Increasing temperatures with high temperatures in the middle 90s. Heat index values hold in the 100s.

'Feels like' Temperatures next 4 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Futurecast 'Feels-like' temperatures Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

How to protect your pets in heat Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

UV index safety Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Outside in the heat Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Car vs Air Temperature Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: Temperatures remain hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values remain near 100°.

Heat dangers Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A stray storm is possible.

Temperature outlook next 10 days Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Finally, a cold front works its way through the Miami Valley allowing for temperatures to drop into the low to middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Cooler temperatures return, dropping below normal with highs in the upper 70s

MONDAY: Slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear with a few clouds, temperatures rise back into the low to mid-80s.









