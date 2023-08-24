At least 2,000 power outages following overnight storms Thursday

MIAMI VALLEY — At least 2,600 people across the Miami Valley are without power as storms are moving through early this morning.

2,271 AES Ohio customers are without power as of 5:09 a.m. this morning, according to AES Ohio’s outage map.

The areas impacted include:

Champaign County- 898

Shelby County- 521

Greene- 362

Logan County- 140

Montgomery County- 201

Miami County- 50

Warren County-13

If you are an AES Ohio customer and are currently experiencing a power outage, call 877-468-8243 (4OUTAGE) or visit this website.

Ohio Edison is reporting 418 outages in Clark County, according to their outage website.

This includes 248 outages in Springfield Township, 87 in Moorefield Township, 40 in Springfield, and 39 in Bethel Township.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.





