Reports: Senate reaches bipartisan deal on government funding; points towards end of shutdown

Government Shutdown The Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) (John McDonnell/AP)

WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Senate has reportedly reached a deal on government funding, which would point toward the end of the shutdown, according to multiple media reports.

CNN reports that this deal has enough support to fund the government through Jan. 30.

Fox News says on social media that the agreement was negotiated by three Senators who caucus with the Democrats.

Politico reports that the Senate is poised to vote later Sunday night to advance the House-passed stopgap.

We will continue to update this developing story.

