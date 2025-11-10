Reports: Senate reaches bipartisan deal on government funding; points towards end of shutdown

WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Senate has reportedly reached a deal on government funding, which would point toward the end of the shutdown, according to multiple media reports.

CNN reports that this deal has enough support to fund the government through Jan. 30.

Fox News says on social media that the agreement was negotiated by three Senators who caucus with the Democrats.

Senators have reached a deal to end the government shutdown.



The agreement was negotiated by Sens. Angus King, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, as well as several GOP senators, and there are enough Democratic caucus members in favor of the deal, sources tell Fox News. pic.twitter.com/1RZFxQMHAY — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 10, 2025

Politico reports that the Senate is poised to vote later Sunday night to advance the House-passed stopgap.

