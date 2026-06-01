Reports: Russell Wilson finalizing deal to join CBS Sports

NEW YORK — Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson is reportedly finalizing a deal to become an analyst with CBS Sports.

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Wilson, 37, is a free agent and seemingly putting a pause on his playing career, according to reports from ESPN and the NFL Network.

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The 10-time Pro Bowler and former Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recipient has reportedly accepted an offer to join the network for its Sunday pregame show, replacing Matt Ryan after the former quarterback left to become the Atlanta Falcons’ president of football.

ESPN reported that Wilson had an offer to join the New York Jets as a backup to Geno Smith.

Wilson spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2014. After Seattle, he spent two seasons with the Denver Broncos, one with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and one with the New York Giants.

He’s thrown for 46,966 yards, 353 touchdowns, and 114 interceptions during his career.

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