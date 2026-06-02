High pressure brings changing temperatures before rain arrives

DAYTON — High pressure has been contributing to some chilly mornings which will be the coolest Wednesday morning. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

With high pressure directly over us Tuesday and Wednesday, we get the bright wall-to-wall sunshine, but also get some chilly mornings. Lows will stay below average until Friday. Wednesday morning will likely have some areas north of Dayton drop in the upper 40s.

High pressure bringing changing temperatures this week

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As that high pressure shifts to the east Thursday and Friday, we then get the return, southerly wind out of the south. This will bump up afternoon highs back to being seasonable in the low 80s.

High pressure bringing changing temperatures this week

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We wait for a cold front to arrive over the weekend, which may impact Strawberry Festival plans. Right now, rain chances look best Saturday evening and night but we will keep you posted as we get closer to time.

High pressure bringing changing temperatures this week

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