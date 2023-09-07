UPDATE: Man in custody after chase, standoff on I-75 in Shelby County

SIDNEY — UPDATE (9/7 @ 12 a.m.):

A chase ended with a standoff and a man in custody in Shelby County late Wednesday.

Around 10:05 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop a car for swerving outside of its marked lanes on I-75 in Springcreek Township in Miami County, according to a media release.

The driver failed to stop and a chase began.

The chase continued into Shelby County where a tire deflation device was deployed by the Sidney Police Department, OSP said.

The device deflated one of the car’s tires.

>> Teen facing charges after allegedly driving stolen construction vehicle near UD

It came to a stop on I-75 northbound near State Route 29.

After a nearly 45-minute standoff, the driver, identified as Jeffrey Hays, 57, of Bloomington, Indiana was taken into custody.

During the standoff, both sides of I-75 in the area were shut down.

Hays was booked into Miami County Jail where he faces initial charges including fleeing and eluding, obstruction of official business and driving in marked lanes, according to OSP.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.









©2023 Cox Media Group