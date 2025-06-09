Local

Report: Former Browns star RB expected to sign with Houston

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 23: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — A former Cleveland Browns star running back will reportedly play for a new team next season.

Nick Chubb is expected to sign with the Houston Texans pending a physical, according to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network.

He was drafted in the second round of the 2018 draft.

Chubb rushed for 996 yards in his rookie year and followed with over 1,000 yards on the ground for four straight years from 2019-2022.

He suffered a devastating knee injury during a Week 2 Monday Night Football game against Pittsburgh in 2023. It forced him to miss the rest of the season.

Chubb returned in 2024, but his season was cut short due to a broken foot.

He had 6,843 career rushing yards and 51 rushing touchdowns, both rank third in Browns history. That is behind NFL Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly.

Rapoport reports that Chubb will undergo a physical with Houston on Monday.

If Chubb passes, he will join a backfield that includes former Cincinnati Bengal Joe Mixon.

